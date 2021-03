The last two in-narrative episodes of The Bachelor have only driven home how much producers expect Rachael to win — much to the romantic detriment of Matt’s other relationships, which are with Black women. During Hometowns week , Michelle Young and Bri Springs, who will end up in Matt’s final three, are given fairly cheap dates. Michelle and Matt ride bikes together. One of the bikes breaks easily in the face of a little tomfoolery. Michelle is then given a Zoom call with her students, putting her on the same footing as every other burnt-out office worker during the pandemic. Bri gets to drive a big car through the mud. She is also allowed to eat a picnic with Matt in the middle of a barren Pennsylvania field.