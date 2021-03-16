The Bachelor Came To A Very Definitive Ending On After The Final Rose

Rachael admitted that when Matt ended things with her she felt "blindsided." But she knew that "he must have been very, very hurt by everything" to choose to break up with her, and she acknowledged that she was the one who did the hurting. Still, throughout the ATFR special, Rachael reiterated that she still loved Matt and couldn't see herself with anyone else. But Matt was firm and clear: the door to reconciliation is firmly shut. He said he ultimately couldn't walk Rachael through the process of putting in the work to grow. "That’s something that you've gotta do on your own, and that's why we can’t be in a relationship," Matt said. "The work and reconciliation that needs to be done is work I can’t do for you."