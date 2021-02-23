Matt James Just Addressed The Bachelor Controversy — & Chris Harrison

Most of James' post was directed at Harrison for his interview with Lindsay, with only a brief mention of the the photos of Kirkconnell. While it's striking that James said very little about Kirkconnell herself, it should be noted that James is contractually obligated not to spoil the outcome of the season, and sharing his opinion of Kirkconnell's past could very well give away the fate of the top 4 contestant. However, Matt did promise at the end of his statement that he plans to say more when The Bachelor concludes. He also called for "real and institutional change for the better" within the franchise, as many of his fellow contestants and fans have also asked for in recent weeks.