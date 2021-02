“It was never my intention to see Chris Harrison step aside but it was my intention for others to see and hear this interview,” Lindsay told Extra on February 15. “It’s important to further and highlight these discussions. The only way to do that is to have these uncomfortable conversations so we can understand the underlying issues and implicit racism that exists within our society. When we can learn to recognize implicit and unconscious bias that history of our environments have taught us, then we can challenge one another to be better for ourselves but also for this society."