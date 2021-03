Rachael Kirkconnell & Michelle Young Had An Unaired Confrontation During ATFR

Stand-in host Emmanuel Acho (taking over for Chris Harrison, who has temporarily stepped aside ) interviewed Young, James, and Kirkconnell. But even though fans agree Acho addressed the reasons behind the breakup much better than Harrison would have, Kirkconnell still got off relatively easy. Acho pressed James about his decision to end the relationship over “an action from three years ago,” and didn’t push Kirkconnell when she evaded a question about the work she was doing to unlearn racism and educate herself. He even suggested that they hug at the end of the special, and asked whether there was a chance for reconciliation. Kirkconnell said, both on-screen and in an earlier Instagram post, that she isn’t the victim in this situation and shouldn’t be viewed as one. But the fact is, she got a victim edit . Just take a look at her Instagram comments compared to James’.