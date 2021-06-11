Please Stop Saying “Natural” When Discussing Childbirth

“I don’t believe that we should label women that have intervention as unnatural,” says Dr. Javaid. “When we use the word natural for a vaginal birth, I think that’s what we imply — that women who choose to have medications to alleviate pain or who have to undergo a cesarean section are somehow choosing an unnatural path for themselves or for their unborn baby. This sensitive time in a woman’s life is the last time we need to make her feel guilt or shame about her decision or her circumstance. I believe it is time to use empowering, realistic, and descriptive medical terminology.”