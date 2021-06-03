I Have Questions About…David Spade Taking Over Chris Harrison’s Spot For BIP

It’s no secret that the Bachelor franchise has a lot of work ahead if it truly wants to combat its systemic racist issues. So naturally, the ABC producers figured a great first step would be to replace the now-disgraced host Chris Harrison with…David Spade?
Yes, the comedian and actor will officially be taking a guest hosting role on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise amid Harrison's hiatus from the franchise. Sounds fake, but apparently he will be one of a handful of celebrity guests who will be rotating hosts of the dating show, per People.
This news is confusing a lot of fans — “Was truly expecting this to be an Onion article,” wrote one Reddit user — for a handful of reasons. First, what does Joe Dirt have to do with The Bachelor?
Apparently, Spade is a known fan of the Bachelor franchise, often covering the show on his Instagram. He's also talked about his love-hate for the series on talk shows (even as far back as 2015). During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March 2020, he explained that he mostly enjoys playfully dragging it. "I just make fun of whatever's in front of me," he said.
While he is a fan, why didn't producers choose a familiar face from the franchise to host, like they did with former bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe for the forthcoming season of The Bachelorette? The answer may be even more baffling.
According to Page Six, an insider said that the Spade was chosen because “the producers want to put some fun in the show. They think it’s become too serious.” Spade reposted a user who talked about this particular rumor on his Instagram story, which seems to corroborate the speculation. But saying that the show is "too serious" is a pretty flippant way to regard the very real problems and toxic behavior that has run rampant on the show for years. Let's not forget that the reason Spade has been recruited in the first place is because the show's longtime host defended a contestant's past racist behavior and belittled the perspective of the woman who until recently was the franchise's only Black bachelorette. How can we be assured the show is taking responsibility for its issues if it's recruiting yet another middle-aged white guy to make it "less serious"?
Ivan Hall, the fan favorite of Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette, said in February that he and many other contestants "wouldn't be comfortable" if Harrison were to host BIP, and likely wouldn't accept the invitation. Wonder if he feels like this alternative is any better.
In short: We simply ask to make it make sense.
Replacing Chris Harrison with David Spade for Bachelor in Paradise is….a choice. There are so many great women and BIPOC comedians out there. Or if they wanted to stick with a white dude, Wells Adams is already built into the show!!! Why they do this ☹️— MaiLinh Nguyen (@mailinh) June 2, 2021
ABC: Chris Harrison isn't hosting #BachelorInParadise— Dan Emerson 👍💉 (@dscapp) June 2, 2021
me: 🙂
ABC: David Spade is.
me: ☹️ https://t.co/r8RjPMWUeJ
David spade is NOT a better choice than Chris harrison wtf https://t.co/xn6gfTin12— Sarah (@CYBERSNUGGLE) June 3, 2021
Hahaha wait a minute. What???? How is David spade LESS a problematic than Chris Harrison???— Capt Skeet (@captcomeonfolks) June 2, 2021
And as an astute fan pointed out on Twitter, why tap Spade when you have a whole Wells Adams at your disposal?
Refinery29 reached out to ABC for comment.