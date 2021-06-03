The 29 Best-Selling Products Last Month According To R29 Readers

Over the last 30 or so days, Refinery29 readers did a lot of sharp online shopping: many were in the market for summer sundresses; others snagged deals on Dysons; some finally found the perfect swimsuit. There were the usual suspects, too: reliable office chairs carted from Wayfair and top-rated bottles of organic lube ordered from Maude. Peppered in between all of that came a healthy handful of product surprises that took on the exciting shapes of new Amazon hidden gems and game-changing beauty buys.
If you picked up any of what we just put down — or you're more interested in patroling the anonymous purchase habits of your peers — then virtually proceed into the full tally of the 29 best-selling products that earned most wanted status on Refinery29 in May of 2021.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.