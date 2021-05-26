We Looked Everywhere & Found The Best Memorial Day Dyson Deals

Memorial Day weekend is officially on the horizon — and that means it’s already time to score a Dyson on sale. The brand’s devoted and loving fandom exists for a reason — from fancy cordless vacuums to top-rated hairdryers, Dyson knows how to whip up some must-have cleaning technology, beauty tools, air purifiers, and more expensive products that are worthy of their high price tag. But, wherever your loyalty lies, we think that your next big-ticket buy should cost you a lot less than usual in honor of the upcoming holiday weekend. Below, we found brand new gadget deals over at Dyson, refurbished hairdryers on super sale at Nordstrom Rack, some price slashed air purifiers on Amazon, and more discounts all across the web. Click away at these limited-time markdowns and stock up on new luxury Dyson tech at much less fancy prices.
Dyson
This Memorial Day, Dyson is taking $100 off the V8 Absolute (yellow), $100 off Animal 2 Total Clean Upright vacuums, and $120 off air purifiers. Plus, score $60 hairdryer cases for FREE with your purchase of select Supersonic dryers.
Nordstrom Rack
Head over to Nordstrom Rack for 30% off an assortment of Dyson’s bestselling Supersonic hairdryers and cases.
Amazon
Deep within the endless inventory at Amazon lies a handful of worthwhile Dyson sales. Score a refurbished Pure Hot Cool Link air purifier, V7 cordless vacuum, Ball Multi Floor upright vacuum, and more for up to 32% off. (Run, don't walk! Most products are low in stock.)
Walmart
Walmart is also home to a few valuable Dyson deals with bestselling V8, V10, and V11 cordless vacuums up to $100 off.
Home Depot
Don't forget to stop by Home Depot if you're on the lookout for Dyson deals. Right now, you can score Dyson floor care for up to $100 off.
