The Internet’s Favorite Cordless Vacuums (For Tangle-Free Tidying)

Household appliances in 2021 look very different than our grandmas did in [insert dusty year here]. Although we'll fondly remember those heavy-duty vacuums of yore with their perplexing burnt-hair smell and consistently knotted cords, we've moved on to more modern stuff. Today, functional yet stylish is the way to go: savvy small-space sofas that aren't just a loveseat; top-rated neck-support pillows that don't ooze orthopedic; vacuum cleaners with streamlined frames and no cords to trip over.