Sex Therapy Is Having A Moment, Thanks To The Pandemic

While the pandemic exacerbated an old problem for Addison and Steven, it created new ones for others. For example, Erik and Emma Alda were working from their Fort Lauderdale, FL, home together while raising a teenager and three children under the age of 5. They were together all the time and started getting on each other's nerves . It got to the point where they’d sometimes lie in bed at night seething at each other instead of making love. They say they never felt these feelings — not in the same way or nearly as often — pre-COVID-19. “We did manage to have sex several times throughout our personal marriage epidemic, but the flame was not there and it felt dull, both he and I agreed on that,” Alda says. So they found a sex therapist through a mutual friend. “We are both of Latin descent so talking about sex lives with our partners might be a little more acceptable than in some backgrounds, but we found bringing in an outside perspective to be crucial in really seeing what the problem [was],” she says. “My husband was initially against the idea of going through therapy, as he felt that it would be the breaking point, or a foundation for filing for divorce in the future, but we were both able to reassure one another that we are going to do this to protect and preserve our relationship, not further dismantle it.”