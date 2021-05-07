R29 Recaps: Every Episode Of Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy Season 1

Cut to big superhero fight! The old and young members of the Union team up to fight Blackstar, and we get to see all kinds of cool powers in action. But it’s fruitless. Even when Walt uses his psychic abilities to trap Blackstar in his own brain while the others beat his body up, The Union still ends up almost losing. Barry and two other young superheroes are killed in battle. Fearing for his father’s life, Brandon kills Blackstar — which, in case you missed it, is against the Code. So Sheldon immediately berates his son, who has just saved his life. Brandon loves his father so much, that he willingly disappointed him, and like clockwork, gets the disappointed parent treatment. But that’s not all! Turns out, that wasn’t even the real Blackstar. So they don’t know who attacked The Union or why, and now, we have a real mystery to solve.

