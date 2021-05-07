R29 Recaps: Every Episode Of Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy Season 1

What if your overbearing parents were superheroes? That’s the question the new Netflix series Jupiter’s Legacy decided to ask. It's based on a graphic novel by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, about a family of superheroes who got powers in 1929 and have been defending the country and planet from supervillains ever since, aging very slowly in the process. They seem to exist in the present day in a state of perpetual middle age. This team of heroes, who call themselves The Union, live by a very strict moral code: they never kill bad guys. They inspire instead of lead. These squeaky clean values don’t work for the next generation, their kids and also their legacy, who already struggle with the pressures of having super-powered and super famous parents.
At the head of the table is Sheldon Sampson (Josh Duhamel), aka The Utopian, his wife Grace (Leslie Bibb) aka Lady Liberty, and their kids Chloe (Elena Kampouris) and Brandon (Andrew Horton). There’s also Uncle Walt (Ben Daniels) aka Brainwave, and Fitz (Mike Wade) aka The Flare… and many, many more superheroes and villains that seem to have popped up over the years. While we see how both generations of heroes navigate family dynamics and solve a classic comic book mystery with more than one looming Big Bad, flashbacks to 1929 reveal how the OG group came together in the first place.
Now would be a good time to state that this show feels weirdly conservative. Not the kind of conservative that would storm the Capitol wrapped in a Confederate Flag or anything, but the kind that retorts that “All Lives Matter” and won’t let you wear shorts to school if they fail the finger-tip test. Even the ideals that are presented as progressive within the context of the show are moderate, at best. While there are no actual baby boomers on the show — the parent generation was born at the turn of the century and, for reasons that are not revealed in the first season, they all decided to procreate in the '80s and '90s. Basically, Jupiter’s Legacy has Baby Boomer energy. It’s like The Boys meets Veggie Tales.
Duhamel’s character does pop off about the gap between the rich and the poor and active shooter drills at one point. Later, he makes a comment about how “they’re Nazis no matter what they call themselves” that’s begging to be memed, but then (much like certain members of Congress) he isn’t willing to do anything about it. Sure, it would be wrong IRL if a few people with freaky abilities who haven’t been elected by the American people dictated political policy… but superhero stories are supposed to be aspirational. They’re fantasies about what would happen if those with power were actually worthy of it. This show seems to have forgotten that.
So, not only will we be recapping the events of Jupiter’s Legacy by decade, but we’re also going to point out the moments (every last one) that feel a wee bit out of touch.
Volume 1, Episode 1: “By Dawn’s Early Light”
Approximately 2010
The series opens with three children playing superheroes in the woods. When the boy playing “villain” insists that he beat the girl hero because she “missed” her imaginary shot, the girl — who we later learn is named Chloe — gets angry and uses actual superpowers to blast him away. He runs away, leaving Chloe and Brandon to face their father, a superhero named Sheldon “The Utopian” Sampson. He shames Chloe for using her powers and tells her about The Code, which his superhero team “The Union” abides by.
We’re supposed to allude from this that Chloe is the bad sibling and Brandon is the good sibling… but if you’re a girl and a boy ever told you that you missed while you were playing outside as kids, you might be inclined to relate to Chloe more than the scene intended. Just sayin’.
Modern Day
Flash forward to today as Brandon, who we really learned nothing about in the flashback, is working as a superhero in The Union under his parents’ shadow. He fails to stop a woman villain (see: pink Iron Man in a trench coat) from robbing a bank, and Sheldon has to swoop in and clean up his mess.
That evening, Sheldon and his wife Grace cook dinner and discuss the different ways their children are disappointing them. Brandon is on the roof, using his superpowers to listen in on their conversation. He’s “thinking and drinking,” obviously, because that would be depressing for any of us. In flies his Uncle Walter, who has the ability to read minds. At dinner, Chloe rolls up looking like Alice Cullen and everyone is very patronizing to her about being scantily clad in a recent photo shoot. She’s modeling now, because that’s apparently what the bad kids do.
Chloe storms out and takes a bottle of wine with her. She and Brandon fight on the lawn about symbolism — I mean, what their parents represent. She tells him to stop trying to impress their dad. Then, Brandon goes to a club to get drinks with another young member of The Union named Barry, who also tells him to enjoy life and... stop trying to impress his dad. It’s a theme!
Sheldon and Walter visit their old superhero headquarters, hint at some past drama with a member of their group named George aka Skyfox, and debate whether or not their Code applies. The debate is interrupted by news that supervillain Blackstar has escaped jail.
Cut to big superhero fight! The old and young members of the Union team up to fight Blackstar, and we get to see all kinds of cool powers in action. But it’s fruitless. Even when Walt uses his psychic abilities to trap Blackstar in his own brain while the others beat his body up, The Union still ends up almost losing. Barry and two other young superheroes are killed in battle. Fearing for his father’s life, Brandon kills Blackstar — which, in case you missed it, is against the Code. So Sheldon immediately berates his son, who has just saved his life. Brandon loves his father so much, that he willingly disappointed him, and like clockwork, gets the disappointed parent treatment. But that’s not all! Turns out, that wasn’t even the real Blackstar. So they don’t know who attacked The Union or why, and now, we have a real mystery to solve.
The 1929 Origin Story
We meet the younger version of Sheldon and Walter Sampson at the end of the roaring '20s, as two brothers who run a successful steel business in Chicago. We also meet their rich friend George (Matt Lanter) — who has major Gatsby vibes — and then the Stock Market crashes. Like, literally that minute. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Sheldon and Walter’s father (and boss) jumps off the roof of their building and dies by suicide.
The Most Okay, Boomer Moment
Episode 1's has to be Sheldon and Grace reminiscing about Elvis “the King,” talking about how it was a shame he was an addict, and then using that as an excuse to pivot to discussing their 20-year-old daughter’s lifestyle. That, or when 1929 Sheldon points his finger (rude) in his Black employees’ faces and insists that they call him by his first name. It’s the kind of thing that someone might think is so nice, but it actually comes across aggressive and condescending.
Volume 1, Episode 2: “Paper and Stone”
Modern Day
The second episode picks up right where the first one left off, with the “real” Blackstar examining the fake Blackstar’s body from inside the prison. At a press conference, Grace expresses regret on her son’s behalf that “the life of a hostile combatant was lost regardless of the circumstances.” That’s an oddly passive way to say her son killed the bad guy — one that feels all too familiar. A reporter then claims that 78 percent of the country supports executing supervillains on sight and calls “just tossing them in prison” an “old-fashioned ideal.”
I'm sorry, what. This is certainly an alternate universe, because in our world people are protesting lethal force in law enforcement and support for the Death Penalty has been dropping, and opposition rising, over the last decade. One of the anti-superhero protest signs even says "No Justice, No Peace” — a Black Lives Matter chant and slogan. Hey, writers, are you sure that's what you want to have that represent a group who is pro-execution?
No time for that question, because we have to watch are two father-daughter conversations back to back. First, Fitz and his daughter talk about fear, then Sheldon visits Chloe at her apartment in California and asks her to show up for her brother at his friend’s funeral… which turns into another conversation about her choices and unwillingness to abide by the family code with lots of insults about her skirt length and her partying.
At the funeral for Barry and the others, Barry’s wife Karen asks Brandon if his uncle would be willing to erase her children’s memory of seeing their father die on television. Brandon tells her no, and then a cop comes up and thanks him for killing Blackstar and making it easy. Again…the messages on this show are, shall we say, mixed. We’re supposed to believe that the majority of the country agrees with that guy?
The 1929 Origin Story
Back in time, Walter and Sheldon prepare for their father’s funeral. Sheldon goes to a newsroom to confront young Grace, a sassy reporter with a flapper bob, and accuses her of lying about him and his father in the press. (While we know they end up married, at this point, he’s engaged to someone else.) He goes absolutely bonkers, actually, calling Grace and her fellow reporters “rotten little Marxists” and reminds them that “capitalism made this building” and his father built those things and those reporters are “lurking behind their ink” and ruining good men like him. Excuse me while I lurk behind my MacBook and say, Calm down, Draco Malfoy.
Suddenly, his notes starts bleeding and he has a prophetic dream with very specific instructions: “Find the boat. Gather your crew. Sail to the island and save America.” What. It would seem we’ve got an adventure ahead of us.
The Most Okay, Boomer Moment
It's a tie between the weirdly pro-cop press conference and Sheldon’s rant about capitalism. Ironic, isn’t it, that he ended up forming a superhero team called The Union?
More to come.