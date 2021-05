The series never tells us how Hutch got the Power Rod, but those who care to get know this unknowable central character can read between some of the lines. While some of the original Union members were miffed about Richard's new toy, George seemed fine with it — Fitz was actually the most jealous. Based on that scene alone, it doesn't make a lot of sense that George would have stolen the rod, but if he did turn on the heroes later, perhaps stealing the rod was part of it. It's possible, and more likely, that George — who is handy with technology — simply created another version of the rod for his son after discovering that Hutch didn't have any powers of his own. That's what happens in the comics . Besides, Hutch's rod also only listens to him, so it's more likely to be a new device.