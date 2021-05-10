Because Richard gets almost no screen time, it certainly seems like his entire existence (at least in this first season) is just background for Hutch ending up with the teleportation stick. Richard is never shown in the present timeline, and Jupiter's Legacy doesn't even really treat his absence like a mystery. Meanwhile, Skyfox is also missing in the present timeline, but that's propped up as a central mystery. We learn that he supposedly turned on the Union of Justice and his son Hutch is determined to find him. We learn absolutely nothing of importance about poor Dr. Conrad, whose superhero name you'd only know if you watched the credits, because that also gets no explanation. (He's called Blue Bolt, seemingly for his blue costume and bolt, or rod, of power. These heroes were really creative.)