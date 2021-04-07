Netflix’s New Superhero Show Looks Like The Boys Meets This Is Us

Unfortunately, their kids aren't on the same page. It turns out that being a modern superhero is a whole new ballgame, calling for a different kind of mindset and approach to saving the world. For one thing, supervillain technology has vastly improved. For another, there's also social media and celebrity status to contend with. Plus, after years of being neglected while their parents were out fighting the bad guys, the young heroes aren't exactly thrilled with the prospect of laying their lives on the line for the rest of the world.