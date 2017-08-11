Trigger warning: This article discusses suicide.
This new movie is wild, even for James Franco. The actor appears in the upcoming film The Show alongside star Josh Duhamel, and the subject matter is dark. According to Entertainment Tonight, who have the exclusive first trailer for the film, The Show is about reality show host Adam Rogers (Duhamel) who goes through a traumatic experience at the end of his last gig that inspires him to start a brand new reality show about suicide. Meaning, the contestants commit suicide live on-air. The trailer is just as disturbing as that concept sounds.
Advertisement
During the last episode of Adam's original dating-show-esque series, the rejected contestant open fires on set. Instead of backing away from TV and laying low for a while, Adam and the producers ride the wave of the ratings and decide to make a reality TV show all about death.
"What happened on your show this week was disastrous, but, from a legal standpoint, neither the network nor the producers can be held liable," says what we can only assume is one of the fictional show's lawyers. This fans the flames of the already unbelievable idea, and before we know it, Duhamel's character is on stage in front of a live studio audience.
If you want, you can watch the trailer for yourself to see what happens to the contestants, but don't expect that to make the premise clearer. There's somehow money involved in the show, and a larger thread of the story involves a janitor hoping to earn money for his family by participating. But how does that work? What are the stakes? And why would anyone watch this in the first place?
We'll find out when it comes to select theaters and on demand on September 15. The full trailer is below.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
If you or someone you know is considering self-harm, please get help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Advertisement