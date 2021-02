So, Just How Much Time Does It Take To “Get Over” A Violent Insurrection?

Those are the types of messages we’re hearing from many Trump supporters, including elected officials, who often appear to be using calls for unity to sweep the events of January 6 — and their own role in them — under the rug. Just one day after the insurrection, Cruz (who had continued to support Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, a key factor in the violence that occurred on January 6) tweeted , "We must come together and put this anger and division behind us." Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, who led the efforts to block the certification of the election results, tweeted , saying: "What happened… at the U.S. Capitol is as wrong as wrong can be. But canceling conservative speech will not promote 'unity and healing.' It will only divide us further." North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a Hitler-loving conspiracy theorist who voted to overturn the election results, spoke to Time about the incident, saying, "People are really hurting right now. This is the time when you come together." At the same time, people like Cruz and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley helped incite the attack by attempting to overturn the election, and it has even been reported that some members of Congress aided the rioters