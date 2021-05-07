“Chis is like, ‘I want you guys to think of this like a tango. It’s a power struggle tango. It’s a dance,’” Kampouris remembered. “He wants us on our feet. ‘Like who’s taking the control and who has one over the other in this scene?’” Considering the fact that Chloe and Nick both throw the other into a wall, breaking it entirely, the answer is anyone’s guess. These moments of “play” light Kampouris up, even when they’re just a memory. “It makes me feel free to go and bite his lip if he’s cool with it. Like, Heyy! We’re just getting animalistic!”

