R29 Recaps: Every Episode Of Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy Season 1

Chloe’s at the club, trying to have a nice night, when a man named Nick (Franco Lo Presti) shames her on the dance floor for not being a hero like her parents. Is this negging, or is this just regular rude? Whatever the case, she and Nick then run into some of her super friends, who are all in the Union, and they — you guessed it — shame her for “showing her ass on a magazine cover” instead of helping them fight bad guys. After he reveals himself to be a superhero (he currently goes by Nick of Time since he can, you know, stop time), Chloe takes Nick home, only to discover after they hook up that he’s hoping she’ll put in a good word with her dad so that he can join the Union too. Oh, and he also mansplains an on-ramp to her as a means of justifying yet another of his terrible alias options. If this is Chloe’s villain origin story, her future misdeeds are extremely warranted.

