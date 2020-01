The Cutest Couples Gracing The Golden Globes Red Carpet

Perhaps the biggest power couple to grace the red carpet is Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, who were the directors and writers behind two of the best 2019 movies: Little Women and Marriage Story, respectively. But there even more couples to look forward to. Perhaps there will be some red carpet debuts, with Booksmart actress Beanie Feldstein and her girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts possibly making their first major award show appearance together. We're also on the look out for Michelle Williams and Tommy Kail, who dropped the news of their surprise engagement and pregnancy last week.