Some weeks are tasting menus for Netflix releases — there’s a small delight of every flavor available. It’s inevitable that something will set your pop cultural tastebuds alight. Other weeks, there’s an obvious, show-stopping main course (and a handful of sides, if you even notice them). This week falls into the latter category. On Friday, April 23, the streaming platform will premiere Shadow and Bone , the long-awaited adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s Grisha-verse and Six of Crows novels . Fantasy epic Shadow and Bone aims to fill the Game of Thrones vacuum in your TV schedule with a series made up of supernatural powers, coming of age angst, war, and an impossibly sexy Ben Barnes. Oh, and there’s a hellish shadow sea filled with killer flying monsters.