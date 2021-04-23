Some weeks are tasting menus for Netflix releases — there’s a small delight of every flavour available. It’s inevitable that something will set your pop cultural tastebuds alight. Other weeks, there’s an obvious, show-stopping main course (and a handful of sides, if you even notice them). This week falls into the latter category. On Friday, April 23, the streaming platform will premiere Shadow and Bone, the long-awaited adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s Grisha-verse and Six of Crows novels. Fantasy epic Shadow and Bone aims to fill the Game of Thrones vacuum in your TV schedule with a series made up of supernatural powers, coming of age angst, war, and an impossibly sexy Ben Barnes. Oh, and there’s a hellish shadow sea filled with killer flying monsters.
If you’re looking for more Netflix projects to consume once you’ve sprinted through Shadow and Bone — or you simply don’t enjoy beautiful Russian-stye palaces or Barnes’ smoulder — there are a few more new TV shows and movies to watch right now. Two debut offerings are buzzy for very different reasons: Sci-fi film Stowaway stars Oscar nominees Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, while docuseries Searching for Sheela turns the camera back on controversial Wild Wild Country personality Ma Anand Sheela. There is also an exciting superpowered YA drama, a colourful docuseries, and a Spanish-language rom-com waiting for you beyond all the Shadow and Bone promo.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.