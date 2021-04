Last year, The Circle was a fortuitous reflection of our changing reality. Just as viewers began sheltering at home — away from friends, loved ones, and brunch in response to COVID-19 — so too was The Circle cast . The Netflix show revolves around people remaining isolated and desperately working to maintain friendships from the inside of a screen. Just as society is preparing to move away from a very similar mass situation ( thank you, Dolly Parton !), The Circle has returned for its second season. A Too Hot to Handle breakout is even back for The Circle 2.0 , making its connection to “season 1” of the pandemic even more obvious.