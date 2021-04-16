Last year, The Circle USA was a fortuitous reflection of our changing reality. Just as viewers began sheltering at home — away from friends, loved ones, and brunch in response to COVID-19 — so too was The Circle USA cast. The Netflix show revolves around people remaining isolated and desperately working to maintain friendships from the inside of a screen. Just as society is preparing to move away from a very similar mass situation, The Circle USA has returned for its second season. A Too Hot to Handle breakout is even back for The Circle 2.0, making its connection to “season 1” of the pandemic even more obvious.
If you’re not prepared for the emotional déjà vu of The Circle USA, there are many other new projects destined for Netflix’s Top 10 list. Into the Beat premieres on Friday, April 16, serving up a German-language descendent of Save the Last Dance. Earlier this week, former network sitcom star Jamie Foxx leaned back into his roots with family comedy Dad Stop Embarrassing Me. Netflix also debuted a touching romance-based anthology, shocking true crime documentary Why Did You Kill Me, a foreign-language film with Killing Eve-meets-Thelma & Louise vibes, and more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.