Everyone In The Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Cast — Besides Jamie Foxx, Jamie Foxx, & Jamie Foxx

The series was a fun opportunity for the real father and daughter to work together and draw humor from their own lives — because, yes, Corinne did think her A-list dad was embarrassing. "He's very charismatic and he's, you know, an entertainer," she told CBS This Morning. "And that's great when he's an actor. But when he's a dad, that's the last thing a teenage daughter wants her dad to be, which is over-the-top and drawing attention to himself." But now that she's no longer a teen, she said she can see how good she had it growing up.