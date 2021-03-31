March’s Bestselling Products, According To R29 Readers

It's March of 2020, you just put on your matching sweatsuit for the first time and are taking work calls in bed while googling where to buy hand sanitizer online. Fast forward 365 days and, although it's likely you're still wearing that same sweatsuit, your shopping habits have ripened into a well-oiled machine. You've curated an enviable capsule wardrobe made exclusively of comfy clothes and run a full-functioning home-office-spa-gym-restaurant. Instead of germ-fighting gel, you're now ordering something called "arousal serum" by the gallon. We know this because we did our usual song and dance of tapping the top purchase data from popular R29 stories (anonymously!) to find the past month's top-bought goods.
The virtual carts of March of 2021 were loaded with a mix of expected items (like critically acclaimed desk chairs or breathable-cotton underwear) and head-scratchers (like the green J.Crew jacket Meghan Markle wore during her Oprah interview or a number-two kit for testing gut health). Keep on clicking that thing under your finger to check out what other stuff is included in this spring-tease of a month's most wanted product pot.
