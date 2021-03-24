Move Over Lube, There’s A New Sex Serum In Town

In today's golden age of innovative sexual wellness products, lube has gotten a serious upgrade. In addition to the prevalence of all-natural ingredients and aesthetically-pleasing packaging, an entirely new guard of personal lubricant has emerged: arousal serums.
Specifically formulated with ingredients that enhance sensitivity and arousal during solo or partner play, arousal serums are often described as a tingly sensation when applied to the skin. "Arousal serums offer increased physiological sensation to the genitals, which can help women feel more direct pleasure and benefits during sex," licensed psychologist and certified sex therapist Dr. Kate Balestrieri, CST, CSAT-S, PACT-II, EMDR, TSY, tells Refinery29. Ahead, find more tidbits on this titillating new category — along with the best arousal serums to buy for your bedroom menagerie.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
