An Exhaustive List Of Skimpy (& Supportive) Plus-Size Bikinis

Skimpy bikinis are great! Honestly, truly. There are minimal tan lines, they’re easy to adjust, and — if you find one that really fits — they are actually really comfortable, too (there’s no pinching or chafing common to fuller-coverage bottoms). The cons? At many swimwear brands, revealing suits are often only available in straight sizes, or, the plus sets they do carry are somehow more modest, as if plus shoppers only want full coverage. And brands that do sell string bikinis in larger sizes rarely use plus-size models on their websites, leaving their shoppers in the blind.