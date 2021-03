It looks like Harrison is angling to return to the franchise after this next season of The Bachelorette, but some alums say that’s too soon. “For myself, for example, if they have future shows and if they were to ask me to be on Bachelor in Paradise or something like that — and I'm sure a lot of the other contestants feel this way as well — I wouldn't feel comfortable if Chris is there, to be quite frank,” fan favorite contestant Ivan Hall told E! News’ Daily Pop . “[I’m] not saying he can’t make a recovery, he can’t learn from all this, but it would just be too soon.” Chelsea Vaughn, who competed on Matt’s season, told Refinery29 that she’d “wait and see” what happens next within the franchise before making any decisions about Bachelor in Paradise, should she be asked to join.