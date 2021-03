Do We Deserve To See The Finale The Bachelor Is Promising Us?

Every cycle of The Bachelor and its spinoff series demands a certain amount of vulnerability from the lead and their contestants. But the level of detail Matt keeps having to provide about his personal life — coupled with how the series has treated him and his contestants — makes the whole thing even more uncomfortable to watch as casual Monday night entertainment. This is a show run by people who either didn't do their due diligence or didn't flag any issues when casting Rachael Kirkconnell, who has a very recent history of attending a racist "Old South" party on a plantation (she's since apologized and recognized that her actions were racist). This is also a show whose host tried to excuse that racist behavior by shouting over the series' first ever Black Bachelorette, during the series very first season led by a Black man. ( Chris Harrison has also since apologized .) And that all happened offscreen, while onscreen, the series prioritized showing contestants like Anna Redman Victoria Larson , and MJ Snyder cause drama rather than trying to give any insight into the women Matt was actually falling in love with.