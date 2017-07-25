The three remaining suitors met Rachel Lindsay's mother, sister, brother-in-law, and cousin. This was because the father Lindsay is big-deal judge Sam A. Lindsay, who cannot appear on television.
However, Sam Lindsay was present during the Bachelorette episode's taping. At one point during his fantasy dates, contestant Bryan Abasolo seemingly got up during dinner and left the table for no apparent reason. Editing suggested that he left because he was uncomfortable. However, Abasolo said on Instagram Tuesday that he was in fact leaving to go talk to Sam Lindsay.
"Post show deep Shower thought: did I really walk away from the dining table without answering such an important question??" Abasolo wrote. He then added the hashtags, "#imprettysureim100%positiveIgushedaboutRachel #igotuptogotalktoherdad."
Aha! So he got up to talk to her dad, did he? This meant that while the family filmed the family visit, Sam A. Lindsay was around; he just didn't appear on camera, which is easy enough to do. (If they can edit out Henry Cavill's mustache in Justice League, they can crop out a Texas federal judge, and/or politely ask him not to stand in front of the camera.)
This isn't the first time Mr. Lindsay has hidden from sight. During The Bachelor's filming, Nick Viall headed to Dallas to meet the Lindsays; once again, Rachel's father was not around. Later, though, Viall tweeted that he had, in fact, met Rachel's dad.
"I had the pleasure of meeting Rachel's father off camera. Like the other fathers, he was wonderful," Viall wrote.
It's comforting to know that Rachel's dad was present during the dates — maybe he told Rachel off-camera to reject Bryan? One can only hope.
