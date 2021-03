The Bachelor Only Sort Of Acknowledged The Chris Harrison Situation

There was no mention of the events that have transpired since then, rendering the caption more an "if you know, you know" situation. And the problem with that is that some viewers may not know; not everyone follows the real world drama between Bachelor episodes. For many fans, what happens on TV is the entirety of Bachelor Nation. The show needs to acknowledge everything that's happened off screen, during its Monday time slot on national television. Harrison issued his own statement on Instagram following the Extra interview, in which he said in part, "I will always own a mistake when I make one, so I am here to extend a sincere apology … What I now realize I have done is cause harm by wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism, and for that I am so deeply sorry."