The Bachelor Found A Way To Make The 2-on-1 Date Even Worse

While Jessenia and MJ waited for Matt to arrive for their date (read: interrogation), MJ told Jessenia that she was furious that Jessenia talked to Matt about her. "You put my character in question with Matt," MJ said, as she raised her voice for much of the conversation. Jessenia let her speak her piece but also tried to explain her side — she wanted Matt to know that MJ was contributing to the toxic environment for the newbies. MJ then demanded that Jessenia "stop talking." If the fight felt familiar, it's because it brings to mind the confrontation between Marylynn Sienna and Victoria from earlier this season, which was the original example of a white woman claiming to be attacked by a woman of color in the house. It's not quite as egregious as Victoria flat out lying to Matt about Marylynn being "toxic" and effectively sending Marylynn home, but MJ doing something wrong (name-calling and singling out fellow contestants) and then playing the victim (telling Jessenia that she has done something wrong for speaking the truth) when she's called out is extra uncomfortable given the previous context of this season.