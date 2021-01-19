You've probably noticed that MJ Snyder from The Bachelor has great hair — which makes sense, because she's a hairstylist. As Chris Harrison put it in a contestant introduction video — "Could she have any other career with that hair?" Well, yes, she could. And she did.
Before moving into haircare full time, MJ (real name Meredith J. Snyder) worked in PR in New York City, according to an interview with the blog Iles Formula Hair Talk. "Starting out in New York was a struggle and I had to find a second job," she said. "I started my mobile spray tan business and would travel between clients in the city. After working at [New York Fashion Week], I realized my true passion was in the beauty industry."
Specifically, MJ loved the hair part of the industry. Now the 24-year-old from Ohio focuses on color and extensions, and interested parties can DM her business Instagram page for bookings. But she also gives a lot of behind-the-scenes tips to her followers for free. Both her business and personal Instagram pages as well as her TikTok account are filled with video tutorials on everything from creating the perfect ponytail to styling the super trendy "curtain bangs" to DIY-ing a blowout.
Of course, hairstyling tips aren't the only reason to follow MJ on social media. On TikTok in particular, she's been keeping it real about her Bachelor experience — like how she felt about her premiere entrance fail and how she applied for the show at the behest of her mother after going through a tough breakup last year. It seems like MJ may keep that vibe going on The Bachelor; her ABC bio says that she's not here for "unnecessary drama."
And as she says in a promo for the Jan. 18 Bachelor episode, "There's manipulation going on, and I'm just not here for that." We don't know what situation she's referring to yet, but she's clearly not afraid to speak her mind on it.
Basically, when it comes to MJ's socials, come for the super honest Bachelor reflections and BTS details, stay for the expert hairstyling tips. It's the best of both worlds.