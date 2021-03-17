The Unexplainable Allure Of Shoes That Make Your Feet Look Big

So why are many are choosing to wear big and bulky shoes, to the point of discomfort at times (count the blisters)? Maybe, it’s the confidence thing. After all, a platform physically elevates you; the large silhouette takes up space. Nostalgia and edge, too, likely play their part in the appeal. Regardless, it takes putting on a pair — be it a boot, clog, loafer, or sneaker — and seeing the world from a few inches up to understand the appeal. Once you do, you’ll want every shoe to be a big shoe. If I had my way, every shoe would be.