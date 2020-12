What The Demise Of Topshop Means To Me & Other Millennials

It also became impossible to dissociate Topshop from the tax-dodging man behind it, who has been mired in controversy in recent years. The hammer blow to Green’s reputation came in 2015, when he sold the ailing BHS — a British department store — for just £1 ($1.35 USD), only for it to collapse a year later , resulting in the loss of 11,000 jobs and a £571 million ($770 million USD) pension deficit. In 2018, Green faced flak for canceling a feminist pop-up curated by author Scarlett Curtis at Topshop's flagship store after he reportedly saw the display and removed it; a few weeks later he was named in parliament as the businessman accused of multiple counts of sexual misconduct and racial abuse. Green denied the allegations, but his reputation was irreparably tarnished. Soon, Beyoncé would pull her Ivy Park clothing line from stores and Topshop would be forced to cancel a launch party for its collaboration with London Fashion Week favorite Michael Halpern. By the end of 2019, Topshop had experienced losses of half a billion pounds ($674 million USD) and the value of sales had dropped by 9%. The spell had finally broken.