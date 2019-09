This isn't the first time Ivy Park has been the subject of headlines, however – and we're not referring to its radically inclusive campaigns or its impeccable standard of athleisure goodness. In 2016, the label faced claims brought forth by British tabloid The Sun that the athletic-wear line was produced in sweatshops where workers were unprotected and underpaid. Reps for Ivy Park swiftly refuted the claims, though provided no evidence to support their opposition. At the time, Green was under investigation in related to the collapse of his BHS retail chain.