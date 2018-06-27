We, the dreamers – too young for the racier styles of Morgan but too old for Tesco Kids – were offered a chance to really explore our identities through Tammy Girl, later known coyly as just 'Tammy'. It was here we experimented with clip-in coloured hair extensions; it was through Mother Tammy’s eyes we were given the opportunity to go from Girly Football Top with glittery numbers and a stunning pair of lemon pedal pushers all the way to Goth Girl in black and purple striped knitted fingerless wrist gloves, which you’d wear in maths because you were complex. It was here we got our first Velcro purses with catchy phrases glittered onto them, like "I may be a princess but I still love football". The beginnings of fourth wave feminism, I hear you cry? And your cries would, indeed, be right.