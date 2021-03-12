Recreating Outfits For Plus-Size Bodies Is TikTok’s Latest Fashion Trend

As a fat lib veteran who has been writing about fat fashion and body confidence for over seven years, it’s thrilling to watch Gen Z push for better inclusivity on TikTok. It’s reassuring to know that this generation will not allow fat liberation to fall into being a passing trend. Of course, from censorship to toxic comment sections, there are many issues with the platform yet to be resolved. "There are so many hateful comments," laments Brooklyn. "While I’ve trained myself to stop seeing fat as an insult, I can sense someone is using it with negative intentions. It’s still hurtful at times. It’s also hard to get exposure on the app and I find that videos I post where I am dressed in a more revealing or sexy way are often shadowbanned, put under review, or even taken down for 'violating community guidelines.' Then I’ll see a video of a thin woman in a far more revealing outfit or even a bikini and just feel hurt because my body is seen as a violation on the platform while theirs is celebrated and pushed out on the For You page."