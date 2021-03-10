From Cottage To Norm, We Breakdown Every Core Aesthetic

One core that’s arguably been hiding in plain sight for years, explains trend forecaster and color expert Jane Boddy, is soft. “Softcore is a world that’s cozy, comfortable; you feel protected. Your clothing’s soft, your house feels soft, the colors are soft,” the trend forecaster explains. “You’re not going to wear your crunchy baguettes — it’s like a brioche.” While there’s been growing consumer demand for all things deep-pile for years, there’s denying that 2020 (and its accompanying barrage of stress, uncertainty, and pain) brought on a mass obsession with comfort and touchability.