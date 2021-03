“Series Finale” offers up a few hints about what could be next for these characters. In the mid-point of the episode, White Vision (whose body is that of the Original MCU Vision) and New Vision debate what would make either of them truly Vision. “Memories” is the answer they settle upon. New Vision offers to restore the memories that already exist in White Vision’s wiring and systems. White Vision accepts, and is flooded with the recollections of his past with Wanda. The faux chip in the center of his head momentarily turns yellow like the Mind Stone of Original Vision; his eyes go from detached ice blue to a techy aquamarine to, finally, a creepily human blue. “I am Vision,” White Vision announces before flying out of Westview, clearly no longer under the control of S.W.O.R.D. or the villainous Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg).