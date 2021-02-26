“Previously On,” explains how Hayward achieves his goal. In the flashback portion of the episode, Wanda — who vanished from existence due to Thanos’ snap five years prior — goes to S.W.O.R.D. headquarters to demand a funeral for Vision. She is denied and instead sees his limbs strewn around a S.W.O.R.D. laboratory like an experiment. Wanda then flees to Westview, where we learn Vision bought them a plot of land at some point. There, Wanda creates the Westview of WandaVision through her own magic (which, we learn in “Previously On,” was “amplified” by the same infinity stone that made Vision). That same magic creates a drone during WandaVision season 1 that S.W.O.R.D. ends up with by the end of “Previously On.” S.W.O.R.D. uses the magic in the drone — which, again, is tied to the now-destroyed Mind Stone — to bring Vision’s corpse back to life.

