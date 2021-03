Matt is wearing the exact same outfit for his most distressing finale promo moments. Directly before we glimpse Matt and Manny’s conversation, Matt says, “There’s still a lot of fear based on what I’ve seen in my family in the past.” About 20 seconds later, the promo gives us the shot of Matt weeping into the camera during a confessional. Then we see him red-eyed in an elevator, wearing the same outfit with this fuzzy black jacket on top ( considering filming times , this section of the season was recorded in chilly Pennsylvania in late October or early November). Finally, we view an extended cut of Matt and now-disgraced Bachelor host Chris ’ curbside conversation. As Matt tries to keep more tears at bay, Chris says he is “sorry” and asks Matt, “Do you know if you can do this anymore?” “To be honest with you, I don’t know, Chris,” Matt admits before taking a deep breath, crying some more, and stepping inside a Bachelor SUV. We know Matt doesn’t leave Bachelor filming for good, since the promo also shows the lead-up to a finale engagement.