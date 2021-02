It’s Not Just You: Heather Martin’s Late Bachelor Entrance Was Beyond Uncomfortable

Everyone loses as a result of this "twist." The remaining contestants are once again losing time with Matt after days of drama and a cancelled cocktail party cut their existing time short. Heather was thrown into what is clearly a hostile environment. And how on earth is Matt ever supposed to decide who he loves and wants to marry if new women are waltzing in every week? I'd like to say The Bachelor could have done better, but this whole thing is par for the course this season. All we've been shown are situations designed to pit the women against each other wherein everyone — including Matt and those of us watching at home — end up the losers.