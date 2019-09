Some say that finding love requires taking a leap of faith, but in the case of this season of The Bachelor, it seems Colton Underwood is taking that concept quite literally. Numerous promos have shown Colton jumping over a fence on The Bachelor , though the context and reason behind this drastic move remains unclear. What could have possibly happened to make him want to flee the cameras and Chris Harrison, who can be heard calling after him in the background? Typically, Bachelor promos have a tendency to be slightly misleading (OK, fine, really misleading),which makes it somewhat difficult to discern if various footage is really as dramatic as it appears to be. But this moment does actually appear to be quite the game-changer this season. Let's look at the facts and see if we can't figure out what they all add up to.