“There was an element of [‘Beat Your Heart Out’] not taking itself too seriously — of playing up the romantic tropes early on in the episode. That was also something that we tried to do with Bridgerton, which was to be a little bit self-referential,” Robinson told Refinery29 minutes after rewatching “Heart Out,” her final Grey’s episode in a series of five. “What I really enjoyed when I was watching it was how that turns on a dime and becomes really emotional but truthful — it’s grounded.”

