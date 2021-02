Bridgerton Was Shut Out Of The Golden Globes. It’s Much Worse Than A Simple Snub

However, 2020’s Golden Globes issues go beyond obvious foundational issues in acting categories. On the surface, it appears the nominations are a boon for “feminist” stories with complicated and interesting femme characters. Technically, this is true. The Great Queen’s Gambit , The Flight Attendant Emily in Paris , and Ratched are all unquestionably (and unapologetically) led by young women with a singular vision — whether that vision be international chess dominance or the desire to figure out who the heck murdered their one night stand. Nevertheless, these fictional ladies were not shaped by the minds of bright-eyed and bushy-tailed women like themselves. Instead, save for one-half of Ratched’s creative team, all of these series were created by white men between the ages of 45 and 60 (Ratched co-creator Evan Romansky is 30).