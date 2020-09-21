The Dark Significance Behind The Many-Colored Costumes Of Ratched

“The ‘40s can be pretty austere, obviously because of the war and rationing, and so there was not a lot of decoration in the clothing for at least the middle years of the decade. Ryan wanted to keep things very clean and austere and even going so far as to not having a lot of feathers or decoration really on any of the hats,” says Guzzi. “But when we got to Lenore, Ryan said that she was the one character — because she is this wealthy, eccentric heiress — that we can lean into with embellishments, because it would be period-accurate. Sequins and beading and fur and leopard patterns and just jewels upon jewels and layering all of that texture for her.” That also goes for Miss Petunia, Lenore’s beloved pet Capuchin monkey, who Guzzi and Eyrich said they treated like “the daughter Lenore didn’t have,” by dressing her and Lenore in coordinating outfits. “Once we decided whatever Sharon was in for a scene, we would then go out and get silk-satins and organzas and little miniature rhinestone- or diamond-vintage belt buckles to then design the monkey party dresses,” says Guzzi, laughing.