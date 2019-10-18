Warning: Spoilers for the latest Grey's Anatomy episode are ahead.
Pac North is really becoming a thing on Grey's Anatomy. Not only do both Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) work there now, but Alex just managed to also hire Kevin McKidd's character Owen Hunt at Pac North and away from Grey Sloan Memorial.
Owen recently agreed to be a stay at home parent for his new child so that his partner Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) could return to work. He made it, like, one day before he was accidentally back in the ER having stumbled into a case. He had taken a patient to the nearby Pac North, which Alex soon seized as an opportunity to show Owen around the hospital. Before long, they stumbled into another emergency where Owen quickly took charge of the situation. In no time, he was barking out orders and helping teach the residents how to do their jobs.
Alex saw all of this unfold and decided to offer Owen a job as Head of Trauma. He even said that Owen could shape the department however he wanted. That's a lot of autonomy, which Owen thrives on. It was easy to see that he would say yes. However, it wasn't official that Owen took the job until the end of the episode when Tom Koracik (Greg Germann) dropped his restraining order and said that Owen could return to work. Instead, Owen announced his decision to take Alex's offer.
The Pac North storyline is showing no signs of slowing down, so Owen will likely be over there until that section of the season comes to a close. Showrunner Krista Vernoff didn't give a deadline for when (and if) Alex and Richard would return to Grey Sloan Memorial. She told Entertainment Tonight that the new hospital would be a focus for "the early part of this season" and that it would likely last until Alex can turn the hospital's reputation around. After all, both Richard and Alex want to prove Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) wrong, so they can't quit on the job now. "They're really working together ... to do something that feels unimaginable and unachievable, and yet they're unstoppable because they're so determined in their own way to prove Bailey wrong for firing them," Vernoff said.
Owen doesn't quit either, so he'll likely stay in the thick of it as long as Alex and Richard do. But that may be for a long time, because the hospital's reputation needs a lot of improving. The synopsis for the Oct. 31 episode says that "Alex is hoping to impress investors at Pac-Gen North, but when he hears disturbing news about skeletons on the construction site grounds, he enlists Richard to help with distraction tactics."
With issues like that for his new hospital to address, Owen's got his work cut out for him at Pac North. But the former military doctor has never been afraid of a challenge, and he will likely thrive being the Head of Trauma without anyone micromanaging his work. Honestly, he may never want to go back to Grey Sloan after being his own boss.
