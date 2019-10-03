The episode descriptions reveal that Alex will still be at Pac North through at least the fourth episode. The synopsis for that one says, "Owen finds himself at Pac-Gen North, which Alex sees as a recruiting opportunity." If Alex is trying to get Owen (or other doctors) to join him at Pac North in episode four, he's likely still in the middle of trying to right the ship over there. Vernoff added to ET that Alex and Richard's Pac North storyline will continue "in the early part of this season," as they "do something that feels unimaginable and unachievable, and yet they're unstoppable because they're so determined in their own way to prove Bailey wrong for firing them."